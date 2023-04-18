Cheltenham teenagers arrested after samurai sword incident
A teenage boy was threatened by two youths, one carrying a samurai sword, police have said.
The incident happened on Princess Elizabeth Way in Cheltenham at around 21.25 BST on 9 April.
The boy was walking with friends when the youths, both wearing balaclavas, approached and one produced the sword and attempted to slash him.
The youths chased him on an e-scooter before he was able to escape, Gloucestershire Police added.
Two boys aged 16 and one boy aged 14, all from Cheltenham, were arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH in connection with the incident.
They have since been released on bail.
Officers have asked anyone with footage of the incident or who may have witnessed two boys in black clothing and balaclavas riding an e-scooter between 20.00 BST and 22.00 BST that night to get in touch.
