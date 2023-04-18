Iron Acton garden awarded after raising thousands for charity
- Published
A mother and daughter gardening duo are celebrating after winning an award for their handiwork.
Barbara Naish, from Iron Acton, South Gloucestershire, has opened her garden to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme with her late husband John since 1957. In that time they have raised about £47,000 for charity.
"We planted over 100 trees, I think he would be proud," said Ms Naish.
Her daughter, Sonya Grubb, said the garden was "joyful" to be a part of.
The two-acre garden beside the River Frome features about 100 trees planted over the decades.
Mr Naish discovered the soil was perfectly suited to particular tree types shortly after the couple moved there, and he began planting.
"He said 'if I die, you wont be able to keep it up', but I was determined to stay here. Together with my family we've kept it going.," she said.
The garden is now maintained by Ms Naish, Ms Grubb, and her family.
Ms Grubb said the garden was "a wonderful place to come and relax".
"I love the fact that this garden has history. It's my parents - everything they imagined, and now my family work to look after it," she said.
"Opening the garden to the public, seeing other people coming in and enjoying it is really joyful."
The money raised by the National Garden Scheme goes to support charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.
"Barbara's life is this garden and it keeps her healthy.
"I hope we can carry it on, it's a big ask but our hearts are in it," said Ms Grubb.
