M5 traffic: Motorway closed southbound after lorry crash
The M5 has been closed southbound after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
The motorway is shut in Gloucestershire between junction 9 for Tewkesbury and junction 11 for Cheltenham, after a lorry jackknifed.
A diversion is in place and Gloucestershire Police said debris was being cleared up from the area.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time," said National Highways.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," they added.
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crash.
