Gloucestershire woman set to cycle across Sierra Leone
- Published
A woman is preparing to cycle 100km (62 miles) for charity across Sierra Leone to help provide education to vulnerable children.
Bea Meitiner from Gloucestershire has already run a marathon across the country after becoming inspired by the work of the charity Street Child.
Money raised from her latest challenge will help fund education projects in the country.
"We take education for granted, but it is a luxury for many," she explained.
Ms Meitiner said, "Education is critical for progress, and is one of the fundamental necessities to eradicate poverty."
Every year 100 international runners join hundreds of local runners on the streets of Makeni to run in extreme heat and humidity to raise funds to help provide children with a future through education.
"I never thought I would be able to complete a marathon, but after seeing the amazing work that Street Child do the marathon was actually the easiest part of my trip."
This year Street Child is running a pilot 100 km bike ride in Sierra Leone.
To finish the race Bea will need to compete with 36-degree heat and 90% humidity for most of the journey.
