Cheltenham schools' 20mph petition after 'near misses'
- Published
Several "near misses" on the road outside two schools have sparked calls for a 20mph zone.
Rowanfield Junior School and Rowanfield Infant School in Cheltenham have organised a petition calling for the speed limit in the Alstone Lane area.
The organisers say it would replicate measures elsewhere in the county.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said it looked forward to receiving the petition.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the petition reads: "We are fully aware that a reduced speed limit will make it safer for our children to walk to and from school.
"We have received numerous complaints over the years and have had several near misses with road incidents right outside the school gates.
"A '20 is plenty' implementation is a key priority as part of our school's transport plan."
'Committed to improvements'
Philip Williams, assistant director of traffic and transport at Gloucestershire County Council, thanked the schools for organising the petition and said the authority is committed to improving road safety and reducing collisions and injuries.
"This includes earlier work near to Rowanfield junior and infant schools including the installation of flashing advisory 20mph signs during school pick up and drop off, in addition to the installation of speed humps and a pedestrian crossing," he said.
"We look forward to receiving the petition and have already opened discussions with the local councillor and are working with the school to understand the issues further."
The council said its ThinkTravel team has been working with the junior school for several years to promote safe walking, scooting and cycling with their pupils.
It is also working with the schools on plans to manage school gate parking and have recently consulted on proposals to enforce parking on the yellow zig zag markings.
Additional reporting by Rhiannon Yhnell
