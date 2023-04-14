Teens attack couple with homophobic slurs in Cheltenham
- Published
A group of boys shouted homophobic abuse at a couple and assaulted them on Easter Sunday.
The incident happened in Cheltenham at around 20:15 BST on 9 April as two boys were walking on the lower end of the High Street, near Tesco.
The group of around six teenage boys, aged 16 to 17-years-old, shouted slurs at the couple and then assaulted them.
Officers are appealing for information and reviewing all CCTV footage from the area.
One of the victims sustained a nosebleed and the other had a bruised jaw.
The suspects were described as being white teenage boys who were all wearing tracksuits.
They fled the area down side streets and away from the town centre after the assault.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information is being asked to come forward.
