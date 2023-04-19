Former Falklands footballer who moved to Argentina took own life
A footballer from the Falkland Islands who made headlines when he went to play in Argentina took his own life at home, a coroner has ruled.
As a teenager, Martyn Gilson-Clarke, 42, trained with Diego Maradona's former team, Boca Juniors.
After moving back to the UK, he was found dead in his flat in Gloucester on 14 December.
An inquest heard he had left notes which "seem to indicate his wish to take his own life".
No friends or relatives of Mr Gilson-Clarke attended the inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court and no evidence was given about his background, employment or family life.
Borrowed Maradona's phone
However, a BBC Sport Online story in 2002 told how he left Port Stanley at the age of 16 after he was invited to train with Boca Juniors.
In doing so, Mr Gilson-Clarke, whose father was a Royal Marine and fought in the 1982 conflict, became the first Falklander to move to Argentina.
While there, he met and even dined with the club's biggest star, Maradona, and once famously borrowed his mobile phone to call his mother.
Boca then loaned him to Argentine Second Division side El Porvenir and he also had a brief spell with Defensore.
He returned to the Falklands in 2000 but told the BBC he was seen by some there as a traitor.
Mr Gilson-Clarke returned to the UK and played between 2002 and 2004 for Brentwood FC in Essex before moving to Gloucester.
The inquest heard his landlord performed a welfare check after Mr Gilson-Clarke was not seen for six days, and found him on the floor of his bedroom.
A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Gilson-Clarke had taken a variety of drugs and alcohol prior to death and the cause of death was given as asphyxia, assistant Gloucestershire coroner Roland Wooderson said.
"The appropriate conclusion on the balance of probabilities is that of suicide," he added.
