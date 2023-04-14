Cheltenham man completes John O'Groats to Land's End route in wheelchair
- Published
A man has completed a challenge to travel from John O'Groats to Land's End in what is believed to be the world's first Formula 1 modified wheelchair.
Adam Stanton-Wharmby, from Cheltenham, has cerebral palsy and his wheelchair was upgraded by the Mercedes Formula 1 team to help him complete the route.
He raised almost £3,000 for the charity Whizz-Kidz through the challenge.
Mr Stanton-Wharmby finished in 22 days which he believes is a new record but he is awaiting official confirmation.
Engineers put lithium batteries into the 38-year-old's wheelchair and took out 70kg of weight to "be faster and go further" and allow him to travel 60 miles or more on a single charge.
However, it wasn't all straightforward on the journey.
"There were many times during this challenge when I thought 'this is it', because my chair decided not to work three times," Mr Stanton-Wharmby told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"We found Cornwall Mobility and the wonderful people there helped me get back on the road," he added.
Mr Stanton-Wharmby said that completing the challenge, in which he travelled about 874 miles (1,406km), had been difficult.
"All those hours sitting in one position and really concentrating on where I am driving. It takes it out of you," he said.
"When I am actually doing it, I do not notice it, only when I am in bed and I am still sitting in the chair position," added Mr Stanton-Wharmby.
His record bid is still pending verification from the Guinness World Records team.
He said his next goal is to be the first person in a wheelchair to go around every Grand Prix race track on the Formula 1 calendar.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk