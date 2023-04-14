Cheltenham Paint Festival working with council to secure future
Organisers of a street-art festival have begun looking at opportunities to secure its future.
Cheltenham Paint Festival has begun a partnership with the borough council to work on a plan for long-term sustainability.
Festival founder Andy "Dice" Davies has met officers and a cabinet member to discuss ways to ensure a financially secure future for 2023 and beyond.
It comes after this year's festival was saved by local fundraising.
Cheltenham residents donated more than £15,000 to save this summer's event, following the announcement by organisers that they faced having to cancel it.
The paint festival is in its sixth year and has become popular with residents and tourists through its striking murals painted by street artists from the UK and around the world.
The borough council is one of a number of organisations that has provided financial support for the event, which is run independently.
Mr Davies said: "There are simply no words that can show how thankful I am to everyone who donated, for their overwhelmingly positive responses.
"[It] has made sure that we don't miss out on another year and I want to personally thank everyone for their kind donations and messages of support."
Councillor Max Wilkinson, cabinet member for culture at Cheltenham Borough Council, said: "Our priority now must be to help the event become financially sustainable so we don't end up with this uncertainty in future years.
"We absolutely cannot allow the paint festival to die."
The borough council is investigating solutions to financially support the festival and exploring options for council partners to provide extra funding.
The matter has also been referred to Cheltenham Culture Board.
Arrangements about the new partnership with the paint festival are likely to be announced later in the year.
