Artist Tash Frootko to give Gloucester another rainbow transformation
An "extraordinary" artist says she plans to turn part of a city into a "huge outdoor art gallery".
For the past five years, Tash Frootko has been transforming streets and squares in Gloucester as part of her Rainbow City project.
Her previous work had been self-funded but she has now been awarded government levelling-up funding for her new project in Barton and Tredworth.
Ms Frootko said she wants to turn "rundown areas" into positive places.
"I am totally devoted to transforming the look of this city for its residents," she said.
"Certain parts of the city have looked unloved for far too long," added Ms Frootko.
She said the project will "bring art to peoples doorsteps" by turning the area into an outdoor art gallery.
"I can visualise what potential the city has and what positive effects my projects have on people's mental wellbeing and sense of pride for the city
"Gloucester has won my heart.
"I am so pleased to have been awarded partial funding and for my previous projects to have been recognised," said Ms Frootko.
'Buzz in the air'
Barton and Tredworth city and county councillor, Sajid Patel, said Ms Frootko is an "amazing and extraordinary person".
"I have seen at first-hand her commitment and dedication to voluntarily helping make a positive difference to our communities," he said.
"There is already a buzz in the air for what is about to happen," added Mr Patel.
