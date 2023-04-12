Cirencester baker's Star Wars cake for Katee Sackhoff
- Published
A baker has presented actor Katee Sackhoff with a Star Wars-themed cake for her birthday.
The cake in the shape of Ms Sackhoff's character Bo-Katan on the TV show The Mandalorian, was made by Cirencester-based Aggy Dadan.
Ms Dadan said it was one of the "most challenging cakes" she had ever made.
She handed the creation over to a thrilled Ms Sackhoff at the Star Wars Celebration Europe in London on Saturday.
"Bo-Katan is my favourite, badass character from The Mandalorian so being asked to make a cake of her for Katee Sackhoff's birthday was a huge honour," Ms Dadan said.
Ms Dadan explained that the entire cake was edible, including the head, body and the removable helmet.
"It was one of the most challenging cakes I have ever made as not only required detailed work but also extremely precise measurements," she said.
She said she was asked to make the cake through "the standards on my previous work" and the profile of her clients, which include actor Jason Momoa, Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby.
She added: "Walking into the green room filled with the biggest actors and movie directors from the Disney and Star Wars world was very daunting but an amazing feeling.
"Katee was speechless when the cake appeared, with the whole room singing, 'Happy Birthday'.
"She was displaying the chocolate helmet all day at her signing stand, she was so happy with it."
