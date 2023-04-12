Gloucester Docks: Businesses upset at empty moorings
Businesses based at a city docks say they missed out on bank holiday trade because boats could not moor there.
Since November, the Canal and River Trust has been dredging Gloucester Docks to increase the depth for boats.
The Trust says the suction dredging has had to stop due to migrating fish and they are now dredging a smaller area of the docks by barge.
"This was probably the worst bank holiday I have had in 12 years," business owner David Purchase said.
Mr Purchase owns On Toast, a sandwich shop in Gloucester Docks.
"You get so many boaters and holidaymakers, people who come into Gloucester because they want to see the vessels," he said.
"They go into town, they use all the hospitality facilities like pubs and restaurants.
"Although we have had bad periods of weather in the past, I could still rely on the boats that were outside of the shop, I could rely on the people who come to see the boats," he added.
"But the dock was completely empty over the weekend, there was nothing to come and see."
Kate Harvey, the assistant manager at Brewhouse and Kitchen, said the dredging itself was also putting off customers.
"It has had a really big effect on us, sitting on the terrace and then watching the guys dredge the canal really is not the best kind of vibe that people are after," she said.
Lefteris Kajallipoliges, manager of Real Greek, added: "This is what Gloucester is famous for, its quays, it is what attracts people to come to the city."
The Canal and River Trust told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "The silt we are removing came into the docks last year - in water pumped from the river - as part of the vital water supply for Bristol Water..."We are now at the time of year when fish are starting to migrate and, for important ecology reasons, this means that the suction dredging is no longer appropriate.
"The trust has therefore started an alternative method of dredging - focussing on the Llanthony Pontoon, ensuring a navigable channel across the dock, and to berths in Victoria Basin and the Barge Arm."
