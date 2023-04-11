Gloucestershire delivery rider caught cycling on M5
Police had to pull over a delivery rider after spotting him cycling on the motorway.
He was caught riding on the hard shoulder of the M5 in Gloucestershire on Monday.
On Twitter, Gloucestershire Police said: "Up there with things not to do on the motorway, especially on a busy bank holiday."
They added the rider had been "dealt with appropriately" and was unharmed.
