Gloucestershire delivery rider caught cycling on M5

Police said the rider had been "dealt with appropriately" and that they were unharmed

Police had to pull over a delivery rider after spotting him cycling on the motorway.

He was caught riding on the hard shoulder of the M5 in Gloucestershire on Monday.

On Twitter, Gloucestershire Police said: "Up there with things not to do on the motorway, especially on a busy bank holiday."

They added the rider had been "dealt with appropriately" and was unharmed.

