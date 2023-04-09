Invictus Games: Event is a fantastic experience, veteran says
- Published
A veteran who is set to compete in his second Invictus Games has said taking part was "a fantastic experience".
The event, which features wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September.
Cirencester's Anthony Booth will compete for the UK in archery, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.
He said having won two bronzes in the last games, which was "surreal", he was looking forward to the tournament.
The former warrant officer added that the event was uplifting for those involved, as it gave a focus after some hard times.
"Sport is a big part of most people's lives," he said.
"With your injury, you tend to put it to one side because you think you cannot do it any more."
He will be joined in the UK team, which was announced on 17 March, by two other veterans from Gloucestershire, Katrina Brown and Ben Gallagher.
Brown, who will compete in cycling, indoor rowing and table tennis, said she was excited to be chosen for the games as it was a chance to enjoy the camaraderie she enjoyed while serving.
"I think the one thing you miss from the military is that bit of banter and being around people that understand the journey you have been through without having to explain it," the former lance corporal said.
Gallagher, who served with the Royal Signals and will be participating in cycling, indoor rowing and powerlifting, said he was also looking forward to the games for similar reasons.
"Doing this kind of competition gives you focus and direction," he said.
"It also gives you back that connection to the military community that we all miss."
The games, which normally take place every two years, will be held in Dusseldorf 12 months after they were hosted by The Hague in the Netherlands.
The previous event, which had been postponed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, featured hundreds of athletes from 20 competing countries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk