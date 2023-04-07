Crowds watch Way of the Cross passion play in Gloucester
- Published
A passion play depicting the story of Jesus' final hours from sentencing to crucifixion has been enjoyed by a large Good Friday crowd.
Hundreds of people gathered in Gloucester to watch actors perform The Way of the Cross earlier.
The performance took place in the city streets leading to the cathedral where a mock crucifixion was staged.
Rev Rachel Forrest of Holy Trinity Church in Longlevens said it was "such an important story to tell".
"What happened on Good Friday didn't happen behind closed doors in a church, it happened out on the streets in front of everyone and I think a lot of people don't know what Good Friday is about.
"We know we have chocolate bunnies at Easter but what do we have before that.
"We have blood, pain, suffering and sacrifice, but then the great joy of Easter day and the Easter message," she said.
The play, organised by Gloucester Cathedral, Gloucester City Deanery and Churches Together in Gloucester, was one of a number of special services and events held across the county to mark Good Friday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk