Babysitter from Bristol jailed for abusing four-year-old girl
- Published
A former nursery worker with a history of sexually abusing children has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for molesting a four-year-old girl.
Gloucester Crown Court heard Jamie White, 45, assaulted the child while babysitting her and a sibling.
White was on the sex offender's register for a similar attack in 2003 but told the victim's mother he had passed a background check.
He was jailed after being convicted following a trial in February.
'Regressed emotionally'
At White's sentencing hearing on Thursday, the victim's mother said she and her family have now left Gloucester in order to rebuild their lives elsewhere.
She said her daughter struggles to form new relationships, particularly with men.
The mother said the little girl "regressed emotionally" following the assault and is now behind her age group in speech and development and is undergoing therapy.
In a statement, the mother said: "(My daughter) initially pulled away from her relationship with her daddy, but this is now improving.
"She still struggles with other men in her life, like teachers, and often walks out of lessons when a man is in front of the class."
The mother said: "The damage caused by this incident has been life-changing for her and the whole family. I am glad that we can now draw a line under the court process.
"But the damage remains that my daughter has had her innocence stolen from her."
Previous attacks
During White's trial, the court heard he was not prosecuted for the 2003 incident, which involved a nine-year-old, because the victim's family was reluctant to put the child through the ordeal of a trial.
On the day he accepted the caution for that attack, he was jailed separately for 18 months for attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception by applying for a job at a nursery school.
The jury was told White, of Speedwell, Bristol, had also been accused of an earlier attack against a four-year-old in 1995 while working at a different nursery.
Again, the police and Crown Prosecution Service decided not to take the case to court because of the impact it would have on the victim at such a young age.
In the most recent case in 2020, White told the victim's mother he had been cleared to work with children by the Disclosure and Barring Service.
At trial, White claimed to have no memory of the previous allegations against him but the jury took just one hour and 20 minutes to convict him of sexual assault.
White had a total of 21 convictions for 53 offences when he carried out the attack, the majority of which were for dishonesty.
'Catastrophic consequences'
Passing sentence, Recorder Judge Anthony Hawks told White he had lied to the victim's mother about his criminal history in order to "facilitate access" to her daughter.
Judge Hawks said: "As is inevitably the case with the sexual abuse of a child, the consequences have been catastrophic.
He continued: "The girl is struggling at school and it has affected her relationship with her father and other men in her life."
He added that the abuse had been "lifechanging" for the victim.
