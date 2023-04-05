Boundaries re-drawn in Cheltenham ahead of next election
Cheltenham will have new boundaries for all but two of its borough council wards ahead of the next election.
The move comes after the Local Government Boundary Commission suggested changes to wards in the centre of the town.
All 40 seats will be up for grabs at the next election in 2024, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"These ward changes will better reflect the increase in our population," said borough council leader Rowena Hay.
The boundaries of all but Charlton Kings and Oakley will change from 2024, subject to parliamentary approval.
After 2024, elections will revert to 20 seats being up for election every two years.
Each ward will be represented by two councillors.
The plans were welcomed by other groups on Cheltenham Borough Council, though Conservative group leader Tim Harman called for whole elections - where all seats are contested at the same time - as a money-saving measure.
"We have consistently argued that the council should adopt whole elections in line with all other local authorities in Gloucestershire saving money, officers' time and being less confusing for the electorate," he said.
