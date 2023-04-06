Man says HGVs are damaging his 16th Century home in Brockworth
The owner of a 16th Century cottage has expressed his concerns over lorries causing damage to his home.
Brockworth resident John Irving said HGVs passing near his property several times a day are causing roof tiles to slip, as well as sewage problems.
Mr Irving has called on Gloucestershire County Council to take action.
Highways cabinet member Dom Morris said developers working on a nearby construction project have been told that HGVs should not be using the road.
Mr Irving said his home is located about 10ft (3m) away from the kerb on Vicarage Lane and that passing HGVs cause vibrations through his bedroom between 10 and 20 times a day, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "This is leading to damage to our property, recently roof tiles slipping and problems with sewage, and will, over years we believe, seriously damage the structure of the cottage.
"Would the council agree that this is unreasonable, unsustainable, damaging and that we have a right to the peaceful enjoyment of our property without the anxiety and distress this brings?"
'Deeply concerned'
Mr Morris said the council would look at introducing traffic enforcement down the lane.
He said a weight restriction had been considered as a long-term option, but inspections did not indicate any structural damage as a result of HGVs.
"I'm deeply concerned about what is happening both to your individual property and to the residents on Vicarage Lane," Mr Morris said.
"I'd ask the officers to look into the enforcement side of this and I'm sorry we couldn't have done a better job getting an answer for you which included how we enforce the fact these lorries shouldn't be going down this lane in the first place," he added.
