Failure to remove Gloucester Priory graffiti criticised
Graffiti on a church built by the daughter of Alfred the Great has not been removed a year after it appeared.
St Oswald's Priory in Gloucester was commissioned by Queen Aethelflaed in around 880AD and the remains of the north-side sit close to the cathedral.
Newly-elected Gloucester City Councillor Rebecca Trimnell said failure to remove the tag gives the impression the city "does not care".
The council said a specialist has now been appointed to remove it.
Ms Trimnell, Liberal Democrat councillor for Westgate ward, said: "The graffiti tag has no place on this historical monument, which is over 1,000 years old, and its non-removal shows residents and visitors alike a city that simply does not care.
'Disrespectful damage'
"I have now written to the council in my new capacity as councillor for the area and have asked for a timeframe to when this will finally be removed.
"I am disappointed with the perpetrator of this disrespectful damage and for the city council's failure to remove it. Restore pride and remove this graffiti now."
A Gloucester City Council spokesperson said they strongly condemn any graffiti of public monuments, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The spokesperson described the tag as an "irresponsible act of vandalism," adding: "It will not be tolerated."
They continued: "We apologise for the length of time it has taken to remove the graffiti tag from St Oswald's Priory but action is being taken to remove it.
"A specialist has visited the site this week to establish what works are needed and we hope to see the graffiti removed as soon as possible."
