Gloucester stabbing: Police cordon off city-centre street
- Published
Police have cordoned off a city-centre street and made an arrest after a suspected stabbing.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident took place on Southgate Street in Gloucester at about 14:30 BST.
The force said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding after another man, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a shoulder wound.
A knife was recovered at the scene, a spokesperson added.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time," police said in a statement, adding that any witnesses should contact officers.
