Gloucester stabbing: Police cordon off city-centre street

Looking down Southgate Street in GloucesterGoogle
Officers were called to Southgate Street early on Tuesday afternoon

Police have cordoned off a city-centre street and made an arrest after a suspected stabbing.

Gloucestershire Police said the incident took place on Southgate Street in Gloucester at about 14:30 BST.

The force said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding after another man, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a shoulder wound.

A knife was recovered at the scene, a spokesperson added.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time," police said in a statement, adding that any witnesses should contact officers.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.