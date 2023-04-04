Gloucestershire councillor accused of assault appears in court
A Conservative councillor has pleaded not guilty to assault.
Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) cabinet member Nick Housden was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an incident on High Street in Stonehouse in November 2022.
Mr Housden, 32, of Beatrice Webb Lane in Stroud, attended Cheltenham Magistrates' Court and denied assaulting Gerry McGinty.
He was released on conditional bail until his trial.
Mr Housden is the deputy leader of the Conservative group on Stroud District Council.
He represents the villages of Eastington and Standish and the town of Stonehouse on GCC and is the cabinet member for public health and communities.
Mr Housden was told not to contact any prosecution witnesses and told not to go the Conservative Party office in Stonehouse while on bail.
He is due to next appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 2 May.
