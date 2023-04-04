Gloucester Docks tower block plans set for approval
- Published
A 10-storey tower block of flats could be approved today.
Some residents have raised concerns about the plans for the building in Gloucester Docks, saying it would be an "eyesore".
Architects said they have designed it to be "unapologetic" about its height, as they want to "create a new landmark".
A report to Gloucester City Council's planning committee has recommended the plans for approval.
The Rokeby Merchant Developments Ltd scheme includes 117 flats and the redevelopment of Downings Malthouse and a warehouse in High Orchard Street.
Architect Adrian Goodall said: "I accept that it has not been popular in some quarters, but it does achieve the restoration of Downings."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk