Royal Mail apologises for 'misjudged' April fools' joke
Royal Mail has apologised after one of its branches played a "misjudged" April Fools' joke.
On 1 April, the Gloucester North delivery office displayed a letter promising workers an 11% pay rise.
Postal workers are currently caught up in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "The poster was removed and the local manager has apologised."
"We apologise for any upset caused by this misjudged April Fools' joke at one of our delivery offices," they added.
The prank poster announced an agreement with the union and also said the company promised to employ 10,000 new "telegram boys" and a "brand new fleet of diesel vans and bicycles to replace electric vans".
