Westonbirt exhibition celebrates people who 'think differently'
An exhibition of forest-inspired artwork will celebrate people whose minds work "differently".
Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire will be showcasing the art of people with experiences of dementia, brain injury, learning disability, autism and ADHD.
The pieces were created by participants during artist-led community workshops.
"We experience significant challenges because of our social differences," said participant Liz Bell.
"But in many cases, these difficulties are presented not by our differences themselves, but by the inflexibility, inequality, and inaccessibility of the world and the society in which we all live," she added.
Images of the artworks will be projected in the Great Oak Hall at Westonbirt, alongside a short film explaining the project.
The project hopes to inspire curiosity about the importance of diversity in nature and society.
Ms Bell said: "If we want to create a society in which every kind of mind can thrive, we need to accommodate diversity by changing the way we view, act towards, and talk about people who think differently.
"The exhibition helps to achieve this goal."
The workshops were hosted by local groups and organisations, and co-produced by Westonbirt Arboretum and Artspace Cinderford as part of a community engagement project.
'Unique exhibition'
Susanna Bayliss, exhibition project manager, said: "This unique exhibition really goes to the heart of what Westonbirt is all about.
"We are fortunate to have a hugely diverse tree collection here on our site, and we are committed to making our work as inclusive and accessible as possible so that everyone can enjoy it."
The "Thinking Differently About Diversity" exhibition will be open to all visitors to the arboretum between 1-10 May 2023.
The National Arboretum is managed by Forestry England and is renowned worldwide for its tree and shrub collection.
