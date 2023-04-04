Dad finishes Three Peaks Challenge in son's memory
A man whose newborn son died has taken on the Three Peaks Challenge and Brighton Marathon in one weekend.
David Lynham, from Gloucestershire has raised £3,439 for a memorial garden at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
With the funds Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals charity will create a garden of remembrance for people who have suffered baby loss.
"This will truly make a difference to families who will tragically lose a child," Mr Lynham said.
In December, Mr Lynham's son Charlie was born at 20 weeks and his heart stopped beating two hours later.
According to Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity, about one in 250 pregnancies end in stillbirth and more than one in five end in miscarriage in the UK.
In memory of Charlie and to raise money for the memorial garden, Mr Lynham completed the Three Peaks Challenge followed by the Brighton Marathon with friends and family.
"The challenge has been tough but 100% worth it," he said.
"The baby memorial garden at Gloucester Hospital will provide a beautiful place to remember our angel babies who unfortunately aren't with us today in person but are with us in spirit," he added.
