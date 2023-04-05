Gloucestershire roadworks carried out after collisions
- Published
Improvements are being carried out on a major route to improve safety and visibility at a junction.
The works, which include new markings and signs, on Frocester Hill, Gloucestershire follow a series of collisions at the B4066 junction.
Road closures will be in place for the next two weeks during construction.
Area Highways Manager, Martyn Midgley said the road had been shortlisted as a place that could be made safer with some engineering alterations.
"We've got some very clever flashing signs and hazard marker posts, new white lines and makings saying slow down at key points," he said.
Gloucestershire County Council said it had recorded 11 collisions in the area between 2017 and 2019.
Four collisions were recorded near Nympsfield crossroads and seven collisions were recorded on Frocester Hill.
The scheme has been adapted in response to the crashes as well as concerns raised by members of the public and parishes.
During construction the road will be closed to all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.
The council said works would be carried out in sections to help maintain local access as much as possible.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk