Cheltenham Roses worth hundreds stolen before Valentine's Day
- Published
Hundreds of pounds worth of roses were stolen from a florist on the day before Valentine's Day.
A man had placed an order for £465 worth of flowers and told staff at the Cheltenham shop that he had paid via bank transfer, showing what was later found to be fake confirmation details.
When an employee raised concerns, the man grabbed the flowers and walked out, Gloucestershire Police said.
The force have released a CCTV image of a man who officers want to speak to.
The theft took place at around 16.30 GMT on 13 February.
Despite a number of enquires, investigating officers are yet to identify the man pictured and are now asking for information from the public.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk