Gloucestershire cricket club offers LGBTQ+ 'safe space'
A cricket club hopes to offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ fans by launching a supporters' group.
The new group formed by Gloucestershire County Cricket Club would be open to members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
Jess Jones, community programmes officer at the club, said they already had "quite a few people sign up".
She added: "We are keen to make sure that everyone who comes to visit us feels it is a safe space."
Ms Jones said she got the idea to form the group at a conference about the LGBTQ+ community within cricket.
"I heard some really moving lived experiences from people within the community and their common interest was their love of cricket and that was also their safe space," she said.
"That is what we are trying to replicate in Gloucestershire.
"We are trying to be that safe space and people can come along and share their common love of the sport."
The group would be open to everyone and Ms Jones said the club was relying on allies of the community to join the group too.
"We are really trying to open the doors," she added.
"Everyone can come and enjoy themselves and be their true selves."
One of the ways in which the club hopes to support the LGBTQ+ community is by offering a dedicated fixture during Pride month in June.
"We are also looking to support the community in an inaugural cricket tournament," Ms Jones said.
"Each team will be made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies."
