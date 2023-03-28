Man charged after child, 11, hit by motorbike in Gloucester
A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a collision between a motorbike and an 11-year-old pedestrian.
The collision happened at the junction of Falkner Street and Midland Road, Gloucester, at about 15:20 BST on Monday.
Police said the boy had serious leg injuries.
Claude Bond is accused of dangerous driving and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Bond, 28, of Falkner Street, is further charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, Gloucestershire Police said.
He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 11 April.
