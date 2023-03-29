Gloucester councillor apologises for making Hitler comparison
A councillor has apologised for comparing Gloucester City Council to Adolf Hitler, after it introduced restrictions on questions in meetings.
Alastair Chambers made the comments over changes to how verbal queries from councillors and members of the public were handled, last September.
He argued that the new rules violated freedom of speech and likened it to laws implemented in 1930s Germany.
Mr Chambers made an apology for the comment at a meeting on 23 March.
He apologised in a public statement to an unnamed member of staff who was offended by his remarks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Speaking in September 2022, Mr Chambers said changing the rules so that questions to civic chiefs must be written and submitted in advance, would silence the most deprived people in the city.
"What worries me is it's similar to the constitution being changed in 1933 Germany. When the chancellor Adolf Hitler brought in the enabling act.
"He changed the constitution to suit his party. The most deprived areas were not given the opportunity to speak out against the Reich," he said at the time.
In his apology, Mr Chambers cited the European Convention on Human Rights and said that the right to freedom of expression should not be curtailed because other people may find it offensive or shocking.
"I'm not here to offend anyone. I do ask a lot of tough questions, I do appreciate that at times I might come across as hostile and aggressive in my approach.
"I apologise for that if I come across that way but please rest assured that I'm only standing here recording and doing everything I can for the area of deprivation of Matson, Robinswood and White City to ensure that these people who suffer the most in our city get the best they deserve", added Mr Chambers.
