Daisy May Cooper admits she used to shoplift before This Country
- Published
Comedian Daisy May Cooper has admitted she used to shoplift before her breakthrough role in TV programme This Country.
Ms Cooper and her brother Charlie Cooper wrote and starred in the sitcom together, which is based on their lives in the Cotswolds.
The 36-year-old actress told this week's Radio Times: "Me and Charlie used to shoplift all the time.
"It is awful, but you do what you have to do to survive."
Ms Cooper said she knew it was "not right morally" and added her brother "got caught" in a supermarket and they were both "followed around after that".
She has previously talked about growing up in "rural poverty" in Gloucestershire and taking on a "myriad of low-paid, unrewarding jobs".
The siblings went on to win a breakthrough talent and scripted comedy Bafta TV award for their BBC Three series.
Ms Cooper also stars in comedy series Rain Dogs, which sees her play a working-class single mother.
She added: "If you have come from that background, earning money becomes an addiction.
"Honestly, I could not care less what it is.
"Even if it is like some really bad reality love show, if it is going to put food on the table, then I am there."
