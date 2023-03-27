Serial killer's wife faces trial over 1990 murder of Joanna Parrish
More than 30 years since the murder of a student, a serial killer's wife will be tried for her role in the killing.
The body of Joanna Parrish, 20, from Newnham-on-Severn, in the Forest of Dean, was found in a river in Auxerre, France, in 1990.
She had been raped and strangled and Michel Fourniret confessed to the killing. He had been due to stand trial for her murder, but died in 2021.
Monique Olivier was his wife and will be tried in France on 15 November.
Joanna's Father, Roger Parrish, said this could be the family's last chance to achieve justice for their daughter.
Despite Ms Olivier admitting her role in the murder, under French law, she will still face a trial before being sentenced.
Joanna's parents and other members of her family will travel to France for the trial which is expected to last for a month.
The trial will also consider Ms Olivier's role in the murders of 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988 and nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003.
Neither of their bodies have been found despite extensive searches.
