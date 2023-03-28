Cheltenham Paint Festival fan fundraises to save event
- Published
An anonymous fan has begun crowdfunding to save a street art festival from closing due to a lack of money.
Cheltenham Paint Festival organisers told the public on social media the festival would be cancelled this year.
In response, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £15,000 and after just a few days it has raised more than £3,000.
Festival founder Andy Dice Davies said he was "blown away" and would "move mountains" to try to make it happen.
He said: "I would move mountains if the will of the people was so great they could raise enough."
The team normally raises funds the year before the event but said "it just didn't happen" this time round.
"We've begged, borrowed from wherever we could," Mr Davies said.
"Initially we were funded by the arts council, but for the last couple of years I haven't had any funding from them.
"We've had donations from Australia, Austria, all over the place, it blows me away," he said.
A spokesperson for Cheltenham Borough Council said the council was "shocked and saddened" to see the cancellation announcement.
"It contributes so much to the cultural vibrancy of our town.
"We are one of a number of organisations that has given the Paint Festival grants in past years and we are determined to do all we can to ensure it goes ahead this year, despite having a large budget gap to overcome ourselves."
Mr Davis said he had spoken to the council which was looking at ways of helping him raise more funds from available pots of money.
"If we can raise a half decent amount we'll definitely do something," he added.