Safety concern for cyclists using A417 diversion route
- Published
Safety concerns have been raised for cyclists using a busy diversion route during a six-month road closure.
The A435 at Charlton Hill, south of Cheltenham, closed on 20 March to repair damage caused by landslips.
County councillor David Willingham (Lib Dem) said he was worried the A417 Crickley Hill diversion route was dangerous for cyclists.
Cabinet member for highways, Dom Morris (Cons), said the diversion was compliant, safe and the only option.
Speaking at a Gloucestershire County Council meeting, Mr Willingham said he was concerned the diversion would lead to cyclists being killed or seriously injured.
He asked Mr Morris and senior officers at Shire Hall to cycle up the A417 via the Air Balloon roundabout and Crickley Hill themselves, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"If he thinks it's dangerous and isn't suitable, then stop promoting it as safe and suitable for all vehicles when it's not safe for cyclists," Mr Willingham said during the meeting on 22 March.
He said if the county council wanted to promote cycling then it had to provide "appropriate diversion routes".
"They've recommended that you cycle up Crickley Hill...that you cycle in lane two of three in the A417 under the M5 junction.
"If this county really wants to show it has a commitment to increasing cycling, can we get a commitment that this will be the last time that it says roads that are dangerous or have significant volumes, speeds and rates of killed or seriously injured accidents, will not be recommended for cyclists?" he added.
In response, Mr Morris said the highways team had gone through a rigorous process in accordance with the law and he had been reassured the diversion was safe.
"I'm going with the advice of my officers that it's the right diversion. This is what they are recommending we do," he added.
Surveys have started on a major £460m plan to solve the longstanding issue of lengthy delays on the A417 with a new road layout which is planned to open in 2026.
