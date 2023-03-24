Gloucester man charged after alleged stab attack in gym
A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged stabbing in a city centre gym.
Rockoy Christopher Watson, 28, of Hardwicke, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The charges relate to an incident in the Gym Group on Gloucester Quays on Monday.
Mr Watson was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 14 April.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries but has since been discharged.
Mr Watson was also charged in connection with a separate incident in Llanthony Road, Gloucester, on 18 March.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
