Cheltenham mother raising money for daughter's funeral robbed
A mother was robbed while she tried to sell her phone to fund her late daughter's funeral.
The woman had agreed to sell an iPhone to a man at her home in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.
He entered the woman's property to "check the phone was in working order", before grabbing it from her hand and running away without paying.
Police have released a picture of a man who they want to identify.
Officers have also received reports of a man matching the same description trying to enter multiple properties in Lydney.
He reportedly claimed to be a housing surveyor during the visits at the start of the month - nothing is believed to have been stolen.
