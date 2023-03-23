Cirencester crash: A419 closed after collision near Coates
- Published
Road closures are in place following a serious crash, police have said.
Officers were called at 11.30 GMT to a multiple-vehicle collision on the A419 Stroud Road near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.
The A419 junction with the A429 and the A433 from Coates to the Thames Head pub have been closed.
The closures are expected to remain in place for the next few hours, with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.