Julie Jackson from Gloucester missing after 10 days
- Published
Police have released images of a woman they are increasingly concerned for who has been missing for 10 days.
Julie Jackson, 54, was last spotted on CCTV on 13 March, at about 08:00GMT after leaving an address on Wheatstone Road in Tredworth, Gloucester.
It is believed she has not returned to her home address, near St Oswald's Retail Park, Gloucester since 10 March.
When sighted on CCTV, she was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and was possibly headed towards Tredworth Road.
Ms Jackson is described as white, about 5ft 6ins (1.6m) in height, of a medium build and has brown hair with light brown running through it.
She would often travel via taxi or get lifts from people she knew, Gloucestershire Police said.
Ms Jackson was also known to approach people for a chat and was friendly with people she encountered, officers said.
She had pets at home, which are being cared for by the RSPCA, and it was out of character for her to have left them unattended, her family said.
Anyone with information as to Ms Jackson's whereabouts or who has seen her recently is asked to contact police.
