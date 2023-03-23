Gloucester station open to pedestrians during subway repairs
Pedestrians are being allowed through Gloucester railway station while an underpass is closed for refurbishment.
Work began in January to remove the steps and a blind bend, to make the underpass fully accessible.
It will be shut until the summer and a diversion is also in place via London Road.
Gloucester MP Richard Graham and city council leaders worked with Great Western Railway on the solution, which requires users to get an access card.
It will allow access through the station using the footbridge for the duration of the works so long as they enter and exit the station in 15 minutes.
Great Western Railway (GWR) closed the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance and is expected to take nine months to complete, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
People wishing to cross the station will need to sign up for a GWR SmartCard.
There is a £1 validation cost which can be reclaimed at a later date.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton, who represents the area, said: "I am delighted that a practical solution has been found.
"It will shorten the walk from the bus station to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, whilst the subway is out of action.
"That can only be good for staff, outpatients and visitors. It will also be popular with residents of my ward who regularly use the underpass to access the city centre."
