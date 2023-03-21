Cheltenham: Former WW2 sailor celebrates 100th birthday
A World War Two sailor who was on board a ship that sank after being torpedoed has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Donald Boulton, from Cheltenham, was on board HMS Galatea when it came under attack in 1941, off the coast of Egypt, with the loss of 470 lives.
During the attack, Mr Boulton was tasked with checking gun turrets, which ultimately saved his life.
He said: "I don't feel any different. I've got a few little aches and pains, but I don't feel a day over 50."
When the ship was torpedoed, it broke in half and sank in just two minutes.
Mr Boulton said: "I was lucky. We were all lucky to survive that - there wasn't many of us at all."
Eight years later, Mr Boulton left the armed forces and joined Gloucestershire Police, where he worked for 25 years.
His birthday celebrations with his family took place at The Royal in Charlton Kings.
He said: "I've got a lovely family and lots and lots of friends around me. I have a lovely life really. I have lovely carers.
"Live life as you want to lead it. Take things as they come, but do what you want to do and what you love doing. Be yourself."
