Stroud woman who created safety scheme invited to Downing Street
- Published
A business owner who set up a safety scheme for women has been invited to a reception at Downing Street.
Chrissie Lowery has been named as a community champion for her Safe Space scheme in Stroud.
She created the initiative after a series of sex attacks on women in the town last year. It allows anyone to access a safe place if they are feeling threatened.
Ms Lowery said it was "absolutely incredible" to be recognised.
When she received the invitation to Downing Street last week, Ms Lowery said she and her colleagues were shocked and debated whether it was real or not.
The scheme was launched last summer and it is already in operation in Stroud and Gloucester.
Businesses which take part can display a sticker in the window to alert people they can seek help there - whether they need a cup of tea, a lift somewhere, or the police.
Alarms are also offered, and more than 2,000 have been given out since the scheme began.
'Learned together'
The reception at Downing Street is designed to recognise the work of community champions around the country.
Ms Lowery said: "At the reception I'd like to talk about funding - because that's a big thing - and network with other champions and find out how they've done what they've done, because I'm learning.
"We've learned all this - there's only three of us. We've learned how to get help, raise money, raise awareness and get all these things done."
She said she hoped the scheme would "grow even more, get stronger and be available nationwide" in the future.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk