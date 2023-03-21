Stroud Valleys Project: New footbridge needed for locals
A new footbridge for walkers and cyclists is being proposed following concerns the current route is unsafe and confusing, a charity says.
Stroud Valleys Project (SVP) wants the bridge to be constructed over the Thames and Severn Canal near Dr Newton's Way in Stroud town centre.
The proposal has been made to Stroud Town Council as part of the authority's Neighbourhood Development Plan Review.
Designs for the bridge have also gone on public display.
The SVP said people using the towpath currently have to also walk beside a busy road. It said the proposed footbridge would also provide access to Rodborough, Bowbridge, Brimscombe and Chalford.
'Neither safe nor pleasant'
The latest proposals are among a series of projects focussing on the canal's development.
Since 2008, Stroud District Council and various partners have been working on restoring the waterway, which has attracted £10m for connectivity and access improvements.
Clare Mahdiyone, SVP's CEO, said users find the current route confusing.
"Coming along the towpath from town, people go under the road at Dr Newton's Way, then they double back on themselves and have to walk alongside the busy road to get back to the towpath opposite Waitrose.
"People have told us that the route feels complicated, and also that walking alongside the road is neither safe nor pleasant."
She has appealed for public feedback on designs for the footbridge.
"We have created an initial proposal for a bridge, and we'd really like to find out how people feel about it," she said.
The public can view the proposals and designs for the bridge, along with other aspects of Stroud Town Council's Neighbourhood Plan, at Five Valleys Shopping Centre until Saturday.