Plans for Forest of Dean regeneration project to be scaled back
- Published
Plans for a £100m regeneration project on a former coal field are likely to be drastically scaled back due to spiralling costs.
Plans for the Cinderford Northern Quarter in the Forest of Dean have been years in the making.
But the ballooning costs of building a new road has made the scheme unviable, according to Forest of Dean District Council bosses.
Councillors have agreed to consider alternative plans for the site.
The northern quarter was originally intended to create 195 homes, a new college campus for Gloucestershire College as well as 1,200 new jobs.
But the first stage of the project, building the first part of a new road, was completed in 2018 but incurred a £2.5m overspend.
The second phase of the spine road, which would have connected the development with the A4136, never began.
'Futile'
An inquiry into the scheme was launched in 2021 and now the committee has come up with a set of alternative proposals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader Tim Gwillian told a meeting on Thursday evening: "Trying to press ahead with a plan that has proven futile is not in the interest of the district or this council."
Mr Gwillian said councillors should now try to achieve "something" for the people of Cinderford.
Building of work units on two of the site's plots will continue, and the council will open talks with construction firms to see if there is a viable opportunity for a residential development.
The plot's "challenging" land conditions may hamper plans, the meeting heard.
Alternative proposals might include non-standard construction, low impact homes or even student accommodation.
Council leaders think educational organisations and local firms might be able to deliver housing while giving their apprentices and trainees a chance to learn hands on.
The council also intends to consult with Steam Mills Primary School to see if they would be open to the possibility of relocating to the Northern Quarter.
Council bosses will also talk to a number of colleges and secondary schools across the district about a wildlife and environment training and visitor centre on the rest of the site.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to:bristol@bbc.co.uk