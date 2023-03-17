Stroud special school plans announced
A new primary school for children with special educational needs will open in September.
Sladewood Academy, named after the woods behind the building, will be based on the former Severn View Academy site in Stroud.
It comes after Gloucestershire County Council identified an increasing demand for places in SEND schools in the county.
Sladewood primary school will support 60 children aged four to 11.
Headteacher Katy Hanna, who is an assistant headteacher at Belmont School in Cheltenham, said she was "really excited" about her new role.
"As a school we believe that together we will thrive.
"We aim to create a meaningful and positive learning environment where children develop a love of learning, and where strong relationships are at the heart of everything we do."
The new school will cater for pupils from across the county with moderate and additional learning difficulties (MALD).
The school it has replaced, closed on 31 August 2021.
Some parents and carers had campaigned to keep Severn View Academy open, but it was deemed unsustainable because it had places for 210 children but only 30 pupils enrolled.
Councillor Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, said the council was "thrilled to see the new school moving forward".
He said increasing the number of special school places in the county was a priority "to achieve the best possible outcomes for some of our most vulnerable children and young people".
Gloucestershire County Council previously last year opened Brook Academy in October - a special school for young people aged 11-16 in Brockworth.
