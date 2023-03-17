Famous faces spotted at Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Jade Holland Cooper, Julian Dunkerton and Idris ElbaJoe Giddens
Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton and actor Idris Elba arrived together at day four of the Cheltenham Festival
By Clara Bullock
BBC News

Famous faces have been spotted arriving at day four of the Cheltenham Festival ahead of the Gold Cup.

The festival has already seen royals including The Queen Consort, The Princess Royal and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Idris Elba, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Locke have also been spotted.

The Gold Cup is the highlight of the Cheltenham Festival and many famous people are expected to attend.

Tim Goode
Actor Idris Elba makes the peace sign at photographers
Tim Goode
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow arrived in a green suit, possibly in a nod to St Patrick's Day
Tim Goode
Actor and musician Ed Westwick waved at photographers with his partner Amy Johnson
Tim Goode
Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans was spotted wearing a flat cap
Joe Giddens
Avid horse racing fan and former Manchester Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson smiled at the crowd as he stepped out of his car
Joe Giddens
Actor Ollie Locke and husband Gareth Locke arrived at the festival with dog pictures on their sweaters

