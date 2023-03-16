Tributes paid to 'kind' and 'generous' Cotswolds councillor
Tributes have been paid to a "kind" and "generous" councillor who was "really passionate about the Cotswolds".
Ray Theodoulou, 83, represented Fairford at Cotswold District Council and was former chairman and deputy leader of Gloucestershire County Council.
Colleagues said he was a "real gentleman" and that it was a "great privilege to have known him".
A minute's silence was held on Wednesday by the district council.
The councillor died on 9 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Conservative group leader Tony Berry said Mr Theodoulou was a great member of the team.
"He was a presence in the chamber and always had something useful to contribute. He always did more than his duty," he said.
"He was kind, generous and a real gentleman who was committed to serving his residents," Mr Berry continued.
Council leader Joe Harris said Mr Theodolou's death would leave a hole in the fabric of the Quenington community.
He said: "Everybody you speak to, in these circles in particular, would always bump into Ray either buying his lunch or getting the shop."
"In the last few years, Ray and I bonded a great deal, quite often next to the hummus in Waitrose," he said.
Chief executive Robert Weaver expressed condolences on behalf of the officers at the authority.
'Cheeky smile'
"Ray demonstrated humility. While not afraid of getting stuck into a difficult or challenging conversation, he always had a twinkle in his eye and a respect for those he was engaging with and an inherent likeability," he said.
Deputy Conservative leader Sue Jepson remembered when Mr Theodolou was first elected.
"I knew all the special bits he had about him.
"His cheeky smile, his very dry sense of humour, he was really passionate about the Cotswolds and the people that live here.
"It is a sad, sad time for me - it was a great privilege to have known him, worked with him, respected him and loved him. He was Ray," she added.
Mr Theodoulou's funeral will take place at St Swithin's Church in Quenington on 28 March at 14:00 GMT.
