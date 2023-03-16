Man accused of Cheltenham stabbing appears in court
A man accused of stabbing a woman outside a leisure centre has appeared in court.
Joshua Bowles, 29, of Welwyn Mews in Cheltenham, is charged with attempted murder and causing actual bodily harm.
He was remanded in custody after a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday.
A woman sustained serious injuries after the alleged attack and remains in a stable condition in hospital, police previously said.
She was allegedly stabbed outside a leisure centre on Tommy Taylors Lane in Cheltenham at about 21:15 GMT on 9 March.
Bowles faces a separate charge of assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 31 March.
