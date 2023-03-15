Cheltenham stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder after woman attacked
A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of a woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Nick Price of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said Joshua Bowles, 29, will also be charged with causing actual bodily harm.
The incident happened in Tommy Taylors Lane last Thursday.
Mr Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Mr Price said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bowles are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."