Bristol mayor Marvin Rees defends plan for underground metro
- Published
Bristol's mayor has defended plans for an underground rail network expected to cost between £7bn and £18bn.
Marvin Rees says he will carry on pushing for a mass transit system in the city until he is "definitively told a business case doesn't stack up".
Political leaders are expected to confirm whether they will spend a further £13.6m on drawing up options for a future underground network.
A website has been set up that appears to be for a public consultation.
'Best for Bristol'
Last month, a leaked report revealed that building four rail lines, potentially to Bath, Bristol Airport, Emersons Green and Cribbs Causeway - some of which would go underground - could cost £18bn.
Mr Rees rejected this estimate and said his plans would only cost £7bn.
The mayor faced questions, about whether he should continue to push the project, during a member forum meeting at Bristol City Council on Tuesday.
Responding to these, Mr Rees said: "We should ask for the best for Bristol".
Councillor Mark Weston, leader of the Conservative group, said: "Considering the recent costs contained within the leaked report from WECA [West of England Combined Authority], will any of the £13.6m still be looking at mass transit options that include underground elements?"
So far, the West of England Combined Authority, which consists of the authorities of Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset, has already approved £1.8m to spend on drawing up plans for a mass transit system in the region, including underground railway routes.
This would likely mean four key lines running to Bath, Bristol Airport, Emersons Green and Cribbs Causeway.
On Friday, the West of England Combined Authority committee is set to meet in public to discuss a raft of new plans, including how to invest millions of pounds on several new projects.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk