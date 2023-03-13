Gloucester Station: Final stage of £6m upgrade under way
- Published
The final stages of a multi-million pound project to improve Gloucester station are set to start this week.
The work will include removing the blind corner in the stations subway and making it step free so that it is fully accessible, as well as installing better lighting and CCTV.
The subway will be closed from Monday 13 March until later in the summer.
The subway improvement is one part of a wider £6m project which has included a new station entrance.
Accessibility
Ruth Dooley, chair of GFirst Local Enterprise Partnership said: "It's taken a long time to get to this point.
"This phase will create a direct, accessible and safe route from the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital through to the transport hub and on to Kings Quarter and the city centre and is another important step in the on-going regeneration of Gloucester."
Robin Basu, Network Rail's project sponsor, said: "Step free access to the subway will mean that the station is accessible for travellers and give passengers more journey opportunities."
The project will include further work on the station forecourt to support greener, more sustainable ways of travelling to the station, including upgrading access for pedestrians and buses.
During the work members of the public will need to use London Road, Bruton Way and Great Western Road as an alternative walking route.
Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester, said he was pleased the work was due to start after campaigning about station improvements for over a decade.
The project is jointly funded by GFirst LEP, GWR, Network Rail, Gloucestershire County Council, Gloucester City Council and the Department for Transport.